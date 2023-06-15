UP: 90-yr-old Grandfather to Great Grandpa, Multiple Generations of Family Named in Rape Case FIR

In a shocking case, an FIR was lodged against multiple generations of a family in relation to a distressing rape and assault case. The accused include the 90-year-old grandfather and great-grandfather, who passed away two decades ago.

The case was lodged based on a complaint by the 19-year-old survivor’s father. He alleged that a 23-year-old man from their village engaged in the sexual assault of the young woman over a period of nearly two years, under the false promise of marriage.

“Recently, when she put pressure on him to get married, the man took my daughter to a nearby farm on May 31 and raped her while two of his cousins stood guard and threatened to kill her."

He further said, “A week later, on June 7, she narrated her ordeal to me. When we approached the man’s family, we were brutally beaten up and warned not to report the matter to police."

The victim’s father went ahead and lodged a complaint with police who filed an FIR against 10 members of the family.

On Wednesday, the accused family met Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar, who directed officers concerned to look into the matter and conduct a fair probe.