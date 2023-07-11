UP: Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Mows Down Goats, Pelted with Stones; 3 Arrested

A group of people pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express near here on Tuesday, cracking its windowpanes as they vented their anger days after the train mowed down a herd of goats, police said. Three men have been arrested in this regard, they said.

“The windowpanes of two coaches of the Vande Bharat Express were partially damaged as it passed through Sohawal area of Raunahi police station area here around 9 am on Tuesday," Inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Sonu Kumar Singh said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the train connecting Gorakhpur and Lucknow on July 7.