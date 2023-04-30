UP Governor Anandiben Patel Inaugurates Photo Exhibition on PM's Radio Broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel listened to the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast and also inaugurated a photo exhibition at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

A special programme was held at the Raj Bhawan on the occasion of the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat".

On the occasion, the governor inaugurated a photo exhibition on the prime minister’s monthly radio broadcast and “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" organised by the Central Bureau of Communication.

Padma award recipients and other guests joined the governor on the occasion. Besides them, 57 people of the state whose names were mentioned in “Mann ki Baat" earlier were also present.

Some of them, including Deepmala Pandey of Bareilly, Navya Verma of Prayagraj, Harishchandra, a former armyman who became a farmer, Rajnish Bajpai of Raebareli and Neha Bajpai, the village head of Newari in Lalitpur, also shared their experiences during the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Karnataka for election campaigning, listened to Modi’s radio broadcast in Koppal district, while Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak listened to “Mann ki Baat" in Prayagraj and Shravasti respectively.

Special arrangements were made at more than 50,000 places in Uttar Pradesh for people to listen to the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat", officials said here.

In the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat", the prime minister mentioned the name of Santosh of Garhmukteshwar.

Talking about Santosh earlier in the 74th episode of “Mann Ki Baat", Modi had said the way he resumed his ancestral mat-making work during the COVID-19 period not only strengthened his family’s economic position, but also set an example for others.

