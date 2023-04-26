Trends :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackSame-sex MarriageChrisann PereiraBengal Ram Navami ClashesOperation Kaveri
Greater Noida Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out At 14th Avenue Society, No Casualities

Fire at Gaur City: The fire broke out at 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 13:29 IST

Greater Noida, India

The fire broke out at 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. (Photo: Screen grab from video tweeted by PTI)
A massive fire broke out at a multi-storey residential building in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West.

The fire reportedly broke out on the ground-floor of Tower L of the society and has spread upwards.

Videos showed portion of the building on fire with plumes of thick smoke coming out.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

