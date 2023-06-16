UP Groom Held Captive, Tied to Tree For Several Hours Over Dowry Demands From Bride's Family

A wedding ceremony turned into a brawl on Tuesday after the groom’s side misbehaved with the bride’s family over the issue of dowry in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh. An argument broke out between the families of the boy and the girl during the “jai mala" ceremony.

According to an India Today report, the groom, Amarjeet Verma’s demand for dowry was the reason behind the brawl, during which, he was held captive and tied to a tree for several hours by the bride’s family.

Some reports claim that Amajeet’s friends asked the bride for a selfie with black shades during the “jai mala" ceremony and misbehaved with her when she didn’t comply. It led to a skirmish between the families and the situation became worse when the groom started making dowry demands from the bride’s family, following which, he was held captive.

Advertisement

Later, cops from the Mandhata police station reached the spot, intervened and freed the groom and took him into custody.