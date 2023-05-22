UP: Harrassed by Stalker, Minor Girl Ends Life In Hardoi

Harassed by a stalker, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, police said.

The police have arrested the alleged stalker, identified as Baleshwar Yadav.

The girl’s kin alleged that whenever she went to school, Yadav followed and harassed her.

Police said the girl had passed class 10 exam recently. As she went to school everyday, Yadav used to follow her and often harassed her physically too.

“Whenever she raised her voice, the accused threatened her with dire consequences," said the girl’s father in his FIR to the police.

The girl was so scared that she stopped going to the school.

On the weekend , when the accused harassed her again, the girl closed herself in her room and when she did not come out of it, family members opened the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied around her neck, said the police.

“We took her to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead," the police added.

Station House Officer, Kotwali Dehat, Wahid Ahmad, said Baleshwar Yadav has been arrested.