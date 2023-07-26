UP: Indian Oil Gas Pipeline Explodes in Yamuna, Water Shoots Up to 30 Feet | WATCH

A gas leak was reported on an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) pipeline below the riverbed of the Yamuna River in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. A video of the incident showed a sudden surge of water shot up to 30 feet in the air caused by the leakage.

The incident took place in the Chhaprauli area near Jagosh village in UP’s Baghpat district. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

IOC, the operator of the Dadri-Panipat line, confirmed the occurrence of a leakage shut supplies at both ends to stop it.

“Due to heavy rains in northern India and continued increase in water level of Yamuna River, at around 0437 hours today, a leak was suspected in IOC’s Dadri-Panipat natural gas pipeline in the section passing through Yamuna River in village Jagos in Baghpat district," IOC said in a statement.

IOC further added that the exact cause of suspected leakage will be ascertained upon the recession of water and further site investigation.

“The villagers saw this in the Yamuna River. When we reached the spot we came to know that the Panipat-Dadri gas pipeline had a leakage. I contacted the concerned department and the valves were closed, slowly, the situation improved. It is an Indian Oil gas pipeline," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate(SDM) Baraut, Subhash Singh.

“There has been no casualty in this incident," he added.