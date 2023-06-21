UP Madrasas Defy Rain to Celebrate Yoga Day; State Minister Leads the Way

Despite early morning rains and drizzle in most of the part of Uttar Pradesh, Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh observed Yoga Day in a big way.

Danish Azad Ansari, the state minister for minorities welfare of Uttar Pradesh kick started the Yoga Day celebrations by performing yoga at Darul Uloom Warsiya, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

“All Madarsa in Lucknow and the entire UP observed Yoga Day and performed Yoga, which is the best way to stay fit and healthy," said Sone Kumar, district minority officer, Lucknow, who too performed yoga on the day.

UP has around 25,000 Madarsa, of which around 16,000 are recognised by the Board of Madarsa Education. However, the officials with the social welfare department said the day was observed at all the madrasas.

It’s worth mentioning that almost a week back the Board of Madarsa education had issued strict directives to all aided and non-aided madarsa to celebrate Yoga Day. On June 17, Jagmohan Singh, the registrar of the Madarsa Board had written to all district minority officers of the state, directing them to ensure that the day is observed at all madrasas at district level.

One of the oldest Madrasa, Hanfia Jia-ul-Quran, in Lucknow’s Bada Chandganj area, too, witnessed grand Yoga Day celebrations where students, teachers and other members of the management gathered at the central hall to perform Yoga.

“It’s just like going to the gym or jogging. It is just a way to keep oneself stress free and healthy in the present busy lifestyle," the instructor told the student while performing yoga on Wednesday.