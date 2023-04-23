Trends :PM Modi KeralaUddhav ThackerayWrestler ProtestCovid NewsAmritpal Singh
Home » India » UP: Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping 15-year-old Girl for Six Months

UP: Man Arrested for Kidnapping, Raping 15-year-old Girl for Six Months

The girl was reported missing in September last year and an FIR was registered against an unidentified person in connection with the incident. Following a tip-off, the girl was rescued from the Gadwar area on Saturday and the accused, Ashish Kumar (24) was arrested

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 12:47 IST

Ballia, India

The charge of rape has been added to the FIR. The accused has also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. (Representational Image/ANI)
The charge of rape has been added to the FIR. The accused has also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said. (Representational Image/ANI)

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 15-year-old girl for six months, police said on Sunday. The girl was rescued on Saturday and the accused, Ashish Kumar (24), was arrested, they said.

The girl was reported missing in September last year and an FIR was registered against an unidentified person in connection with the incident, said Takha police outpost in-charge Phoolchandra Yadav.

Following a tip-off, the girl was rescued from the Gadwar area on Saturday and Kumar was arrested, he said. In her statement to police, the girl said she was repeatedly raped by the accused during the last six months, he added.

The charge of rape has been added to the FIR. The accused has also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 23, 2023, 12:47 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 12:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Takes Internet By Storm With Hot Photos In Neon Green Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures