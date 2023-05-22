Arrested with 'Heroin' 20 Yrs Ago, UP Man Walks Out of Jail After Court Found It Was Powder

A man from Uttar Pradesh recently walked out of jail after 20 years. What was his crime? He did not do anything. Well, you read it right. Now the question is why did he spend two decades of his precious life behind bars if he had not committed any crime?

Abdullah Ayyub was arrested with 25 grams of “heroin" worth Rs 1 crore on March 14, 2003. The substance recovered was not heroin and it took Ayyub two decades to prove that the “heroin" seized was normal powder sold at shops.

Ayyub’s lawyer Prem Prakash Srivastava said his client had evicted a police constable named Khurshid from his home after he failed to pay rent. In a rage of revenge, Khurshid hatched a conspiracy with three other police officials to implicate Ayyub in a false case, Srivastava told India Today.

According to Ayyub’s lawyer, these policemen planted fake heroin to implicate Ayyub and also tampered with forensic evidence. During the trial, a forensic lab in Basti said the substance recovered was heroin. But the real story came to light when the substance was sent to Lucknow and that confirmed that it was not heroin at all.

However, the sample was sent to a forensic lab in Delhi, where these cops tampered with the evidence.

As reports were contradictory, the court summoned expert scientists from Lucknow who said that the sample was fake and had a brown colour. As per scientists, heroin remains white and never changes its colour in any climate.

After scientists’ statements, Justice Vijay Kumar Katiyar acquitted the wrongfully accused victim. Coming down heavily on the prosecution, the judge observed that the police had misrepresented the whole matter and said the prosecution had wasted the time of the court.