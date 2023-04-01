UP Man Beats Wife to Death With Iron Rod After Argument Over Drinking Alcohol

A man was arrested here in Medinipur village for allegedly killing his wife by beating her with an iron rod during a domestic fight, police said Saturday.

According to the police, Hemant, the husband, drank a lot and his wife Pratibha used to object to his this habit.

The two had a fight Friday night too during which Hemant beat her with an iron rod, Ghughli Police Station SHO Neeraj Rai said.

An injured Pratibha was taken to the district hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Read all the Latest India News here