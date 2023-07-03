Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » UP Man Dies in Police Custody, Cop Shunted After Family Alleges Custodial Torture

UP Man Dies in Police Custody, Cop Shunted After Family Alleges Custodial Torture

The incident took place on Sunday when the man was picked by police from Noorbagh area and taken to Ratauli police outpost under Khedha police station

Advertisement

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 15:22 IST

Baghpat, India

Police denied the allegation of assault levelled by the family members of the man, saying the matter is being probed. (File rep image)
Police denied the allegation of assault levelled by the family members of the man, saying the matter is being probed. (File rep image)

An Uttar Pradesh cop was shunted to police lines after a 26-year-old man was allegedly assaulted in police custody leading to his death.

Police denied the allegation of assault levelled by the family members of the man, saying the matter is being probed.

The incident took place on Sunday when Sajid was picked by police from Noorbagh area and taken to Ratauli police outpost under Khedha police station, his father Babu said.

He was tortured and when his condition deteriorated, he was handed over to us. We took him to a hospital but he was declared dead by doctors, Babu alleged.

Advertisement

Following the death, Sajid’s family members and some local residents blocked a road demanding action against the guilty.

Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya said Circle Officer Prita Singh has been asked to probe the allegation. He said the policeman accused of assaulting Sajid has been shunted to police lines.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The postmortem of the victim is being conducted, the SP said, adding no complaint against any policeman has been lodged by Sajid’s family members so far.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 03, 2023, 15:14 IST
    last updated: July 03, 2023, 15:22 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App