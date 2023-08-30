UP: Man Gets Death Sentence, 2 Others Life Term for Gangrape, Murder of Minor

A special POCSO court here has given a death sentence to a man and life imprisonment to two others in a four-year-old case of murder and gangrape of an 11-year-old girl, a government counsel said on Wednesday.

A case was registered in Amritpur police station on January 19, 2019, after the girl went missing. The minor had left home to call her father working in a field but was gang-raped and strangled to death before being buried in a field by the accused, the counsel said.

The body was found by the girl’s father and uncle.

Police filed a charge sheet against Radhe Shyam, Jitendra and Pintu alias Shailendra.