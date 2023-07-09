Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Home » India » UP: Man Held for Threatening to Blow Up Metro Station in Lucknow

UP: Man Held for Threatening to Blow Up Metro Station in Lucknow

The suspect has been arrested by the police for making a hoax call of blowing up a metro station

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 21:37 IST

Banda, India

According to police, the accused dialled the helpline numbers of CM and police saying that someone named Dinesh Tiwari will blow up a Lucknow metro station.(Representative Image/News18)

A man was arrested here for allegedly making hoax calls on the helpline numbers of the chief minister and police, threatening to blow up a metro station in Lucknow, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said, "We have arrested one Ramesh Shukla, for making a hoax call of blowing up a metro station." Security was heightened and a bomb disposal squad deployed at the Hazratganj metro station in Lucknow in response to the phone call reporting a bomb threat, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused dialled the helpline numbers of CM and police on Friday night and said that one Dinesh Tiwari is going to blow up a metro station in Lucknow.

    • "Following investigation it was found that Dinesh had nothing to do with the call. Ramesh made the call to try to frame him," the officer said.

    “Ramesh’s wife had eloped with somebody a few months ago and he suspected Dinesh’s involvement in it. Ramesh was angry with Dinesh over it," he said ` Police lodged an FIR against Ramesh at Kalinjar police station of the district and sent him to jail.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 09, 2023, 21:30 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 21:37 IST
