UP: Man Kills Lover, Hides Body in Tank at Home

A man allegedly killed his lover and hid her body in a tank at his under-construction house here, police said on Friday.

The body of Raj Kesar (35) was recovered on Friday from the house of the accused, Arvind, in Mahewa locality under the Yamunapar Karchhana police station area here, they said.

Arvind killed Kesar about a fortnight ago and hid her body in a tank at his house, Station House Officer (SHO) Vishwajeet Singh said.