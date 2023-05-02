Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
Home » India » UP Man Kills Son Over Alleged Incestuous Relationship With Mother

UP Man Kills Son Over Alleged Incestuous Relationship With Mother

"Shahid had asked his wife to stay with him, but she wanted to live with their son. As a result, Shahid had killed his son," police said

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:33 IST

Bijnor, India

According to the police, the accused Shahid Ahmed allegedly stabbed his son, Mohd Gulfam, on March 5 (PTI/ Representative Image)
According to the police, the accused Shahid Ahmed allegedly stabbed his son, Mohd Gulfam, on March 5 (PTI/ Representative Image)

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his 22-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district over the latter’s alleged incestual relationship with his mother.

According to the police, the accused Shahid Ahmed allegedly stabbed his son, Mohd Gulfam, on March 5.

Bijnor SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said: “We registered a case against the accused under section 302 of IPC based on the complaint filed by his wife, but he had been on the run ever since. However, he has finally been arrested.

“During the interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the crime, and said that he had objected to the relationship between the mother and son duo, which had led to quarrels.

Advertisement

“Shahid had asked his wife to stay with him, but she wanted to live with their son. As a result, Shahid had killed his son."

The police have recovered the knife used in the crime, and the accused is now in custody, the officer said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: May 02, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 09:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About