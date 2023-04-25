Behind Threat Call to UP CM Yogi Was A Man Angry With Girlfriend’s Father; Arrested

Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a man from Lucknow for allegedly giving a death threat to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath via message on ‘Dial 112’. According to cops probing the matter, it was found that the man was unhappy with his girlfriend’s father and wanted to frame him in a “fake case" in a fit of rage.

A message issuing a life threat to Adityanath was sent on the WhatsApp group of UP 112 (a number launched by the state government for emergency services). A case was soon registered at the Sushant Golf City police station and an investigation started.

Police said that the caller sent a message that read, “I will kill CM Yogi soon". Soon after receiving it, the police informed senior officials, including ADG, law and order, and ADG, intelligence.

The Lucknow Police traced the call and caught the owner of the number, who claimed that someone had stolen his mobile phone two days back. After questioning neighbours, police got to know about an 18-year-old man Ameen, who had allegedly planned to frame the father of his girlfriend in a “fake" case.

India Today quoted police as saying that the man had hard feelings for his girlfriend’s father Sajjad Hussain, who disapproved their relationship. One day, the accused picked Sajjad’s phone and used it to issue threats to CM Adityanath.

Police added that the accused will now be booked under relevant charges of IPC for stealing phone and issuing threat.

