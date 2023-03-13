UP: Man Murders Father, Beheads Him, Chops Body into Pieces After Fight Over Money

In yet another gory case, a man allegedly murdered his father after he slit his throat, beheaded him and then chopped off his body parts in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district. The man has now been arrested.

The incident took place on Saturday night and came into light after the younger brother of the accused informed the police, India Today reported.

The reason behind the murder was monitory disputes, the police said.

According to the police, the man chopped his father’s body parts and put them in a suit case to dispose them.

Advertisement

The man, identified as Prince Gupta, killed his father, Madhur Gupta with a sharp weapon after the two fought over some financial matter, according to reports.

Prashant Gupta, the brother of the accused informed the police after he saw Prince leaving home. He noticed traces of blood in the house, and the missing suitcase, after which he decided to go to the cops.

The accused confessed to his crime, and said, that he would not have killed his father if he had got the money, India Today reported.

This comes after the murder of Shraddha Walkar — that sent shock waves in the country — allegedly by her live in-partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Walker following an argument on May 18, cut her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

In February this year too, a man allegedly murdered his girlfriend who was already married, chopped her body into parts and dumped them at several locations in Rajasthan’s Nagaur.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest India News here