UP: Man, Parents Get Life Imprisonment in Dowry Death Case

The court here on Thursday sent a man and his parents to rigorous life imprisonment in a 2016 dowry death case.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on each of the convicts.

District government advocate Dinesh Kumar Pandey said that on August 19, 2016, a woman was set ablaze by her husband Satya Prakash Upadhyay, mother-in-law Gyanmati Devi and father-in-law Shiv Bali in Barji village over dowry.