UP: Man, Parents Get Life Imprisonment in Dowry Death Case

District government advocate Dinesh Kumar Pandey said that on August 19, 2016, a woman was set ablaze by her husband Satya Prakash Upadhyay, mother-in-law Gyanmati Devi and father-in-law Shiv Bali in Barji village over dowry

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 08:43 IST

Bhadohi, India

Court also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on each of the convicts (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The court here on Thursday sent a man and his parents to rigorous life imprisonment in a 2016 dowry death case.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on each of the convicts.

District government advocate Dinesh Kumar Pandey said that on August 19, 2016, a woman was set ablaze by her husband Satya Prakash Upadhyay, mother-in-law Gyanmati Devi and father-in-law Shiv Bali in Barji village over dowry.

    • She was admitted to a hospital where she died during treatment.

    The woman’s father had filed a dowry death case against her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pandey said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 25, 2023, 08:43 IST
    last updated: August 25, 2023, 08:43 IST
