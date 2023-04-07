Home » India » UP Man Reaches Hospital Claiming Snake Entered His Body While Defecating; Here's What Doctors Say

UP Man Reaches Hospital Claiming Snake Entered His Body While Defecating; Here's What Doctors Say

The incident came to the fore when the man, Mahendra, reached a Hardoi hospital in the middle of the night complaining of stomach pain

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 17:49 IST

Hardoi, India

The medical staff at the hospital did not find any snake or object inside Mahendra's body after a careful examination. (Source: Shutterstock)
The medical staff at the hospital did not find any snake or object inside Mahendra's body after a careful examination. (Source: Shutterstock)

A man made a shocking claim that a snake entered his body through his private part in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident came to the fore when the man, Mahendra, reached a Hardoi hospital in the middle of the night complaining of stomach pain. He told doctors that he was defecating in the open when the snake entered his body, India Today reported.

The medical staff at the hospital did not find any snake or object inside Mahendra’s body after a careful examination. However, Mahendra’s family was hell-bent on the snake claim and requested the administration to transfer him to another hospital.

According to one of the doctors who attended Mahendra, Dr Sher Singh said the patient appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

The doctor said it is normal for people to experience stomach pain after drug use.

Mahendra was discharged the next morning after doctors did not find any abnormalities in his CT scan.

first published: April 07, 2023, 17:43 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 17:49 IST
