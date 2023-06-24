UP: Man Shoots Himself Dead After Killing Friend, Four Family Members

A man allegedly killed his friend and four family members before shooting himself dead in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said police received information early in the morning that Shiv Veer Yadav (28), a resident of Gokulpur Arsara, has allegedly killed his brothers Bhullan Yadav (25) and Sonu Yadav (21), Sonu’s wife Soni (20) and brother-in-law Saurabh (23) as well as friend Deepak (20) with an axe.

Shiv Veer Yadav also injured his wife Doli (24) and maternal aunt Sushma (35), the police officer said, adding the accused then shot himself with a pistol.