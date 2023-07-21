UP Man Slits Sister's Throat Over Her Affair, Carries Severed Head to Police Station; Arrested

A man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly murdered his sister by slitting her throat over her love affair in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki. The man then walked to the police station with the severed head of his sister.

The man, identified as Mohd. Riyaz (22) allegedly slit the neck of his sister with a sharp weapon and was on his way to the station with her head when the police arrested him, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashutosh Mishra said.

The deceased, identified as Aashifa (18) allegedly had an argument with her brother after which she was beheaded by Riyaz near their residence.

Riyaz disapproved of his sister’s affair and the man she was with.

This comes as the victim had recently eloped with her partner, who belonged to the same village.

For further details, a police team reached the crime spot and sent the body for postmortem.

A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation continues.