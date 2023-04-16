Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » UP: Minor Boy, Student of Class 1, Rapes 3-Year-old Girl in Muzaffarnagar; Detained

UP: Minor Boy, Student of Class 1, Rapes 3-Year-old Girl in Muzaffarnagar; Detained

Citing the complaint lodged by the girl's family members, police said the girl was taken to the roof of the school and allegedly raped by the boy on Saturday

Advertisement

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 12:51 IST

Muzaffarnagar, India

The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl has been sent for medical examination (March 27). (Representative Image/ Reuters)
The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl has been sent for medical examination (March 27). (Representative Image/ Reuters)

A 10-year-old boy has been detained over allegations of raping a three-year-old girl at a school in the Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The boy has been detained by the police, while the girl has been sent for medical examination, news agency PTI reported.

Citing the complaint lodged by the girl’s family members, police said the girl was taken to the roof of the school and allegedly raped by the boy on Saturday.

The minor boy is a student of Class 1, while the girl is a student of playgroup, police said.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Nayanika SenguptaA Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers gene...Read More

first published: April 16, 2023, 09:13 IST
last updated: April 16, 2023, 12:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Apple CEO Tim Cook In India: Meets Madhuri Dixit, AR Rahman, Shilpa Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy And Other Celebs, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Looks Smoking Hot In Beige Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures In Stylish Bikinis