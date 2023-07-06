Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » UP: Monkey Steals Rs 1.5 Lakh From Bike in Shahabad | WATCH

UP: Monkey Steals Rs 1.5 Lakh From Bike in Shahabad | WATCH

In UP's Shahabad a monkey robs 1.5 lakh from a bike parked in front of registry office, monkey was seen searching all bags in the parking before running away with the money.

Curated By: Niranjana VB

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 23:58 IST

Shahabad, India

The bike's owner Sharafat Hussain had come to the registry office for a sale deed. (Image- Shutterstock)
In an unusual incident, a monkey was caught on camera stealing a bag containing Rs 1.5 lakh from a motorcycle outside a registry office in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahabad town on Tuesday.

In the viral video, a monkey is seen checking the bags of all the bikes parked outside the registry office. After searching all the bags, he runs off with one with 1.5 lakh cash in it.

The bike’s owner Sharafat Hussain had come to the registry office for a sale deed, according to NDTV.

Chaos broke out outside the office when Mr Hussain realized the money had been stolen. The monkey, however, had disappeared by then.

After much effort, the monkey was finally spotted sitting on a tree. The crowd then managed to retrieve the bag, which contained all the money

Following the incident, officials from the district administration confirmed there was a monkey menace in Shahabad and stated that a team would be hired soon to capture and release the animals in the jungle.

    • Shahabad, Deputy District Magistrate Anil Kumar said that their first priority would be to reduce the monkey menace in the worst-affected areas. They would then extend it across the region as necessary, NDTV reported.

    first published: July 06, 2023, 23:54 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 23:58 IST
