UP: Mosque in Aligarh Covered With Tarpaulin Ahead of Holi Celebrations 'To Maintain Peace'

On the instructions of the police administration on Holi, for the purpose of maintaining peace and order, the Abdul Karim Masjid, located in the "Halwaiyan", has been covered with a tarpaulin at night

March 07, 2023

Aligarh, India

Notably, this trend of covering mosques in sensitive areas with tarpaulin at night has been followed in Uttar Pradesh for the past few years so that no one would throw colour on them during Holi festivities
Notably, this trend of covering mosques in sensitive areas with tarpaulin at night has been followed in Uttar Pradesh for the past few years so that no one would throw colour on them during Holi festivities (Image/ ANI)

A mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh has been covered with tarpaulin sheets before the festival of Holi, in order to maintain communal harmony in the area. The move will ensure that Abdul Karim Masjid, located in Aligarh’s most sensitive crossroad, is not smeared with colour, according to media reports.

On the instructions of the police administration on Holi, for the purpose of maintaining peace and order, the Abdul Karim Masjid, located in the “Halwaiyan", has been covered with a tarpaulin at night so that hoodlums do not smear the mosque with colours during Holi, news agency ANI reports.

Mosques and Mazars are often seen as prime targets during communal tension.

Haji Mohammad Iqbal, Mutawalli-Masjid Halwaiyan said, “On the instructions of the administration, we cover the mosque with tarpaulin so that no one can throw colour or dirt in the mosque."

Aqeel Pahalwan, a resident said, “Ever since the government of Yogi Adityanath has come to Uttar Pradesh, the mosque is being covered for about 6 to 7 years. With the help of the administration, we cover the mosque so that no one throws colour or dirt."

Meanwhile, with Holi just around the corner, festivities have already begun in parts of India. The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity and heralds the onset of Spring in the Indian subcontinent.

The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated over two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

