UP: Mother, 3 Daughters Killed After Ambulance Carrying Husband's Body Gets Hit by Vehicle

A 70-year-old woman and her three daughters were killed after the ambulance in which they were bringing home the dead body of her husband, was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur. The accident took place on the Purva-Mohanlalganj road near Tusraur village. Another daughter of the family sustained severe injuries in the accident.

According to a TOI report, the impact of the collision was such that the ambulance was blown to pieces. The ambulance driver went missing in the aftermath of the accident.

The deceased were identified as 70-year-old Prema Savita, wife of 75-year-old Dhaniram and their daughters, Manjula, 45, Anjali, 40, and Ruby, 30. The condition of 36-year-old Sudha, the other daughter of Prema, is said to be critical. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

Dhaniram, a resident of the Maurawan area, who had retired as a class IV employee from KNPN Inter College Maurawan in 2007, had suffered a paralysis attack and complained of difficulty in breathing a week ago. He was admitted to the district hospital on July 24.

Later, doctors referred him to Kanpur’s Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital where he died on July 28. His family members were heading home with the body in a private ambulance when the accident took place.

According to reports, as soon as the ambulance reached Tusraur village on the Purva-Mohanlalganj road around 5:00 am, an unknown vehicle rammed into it.

On receiving information about the accident, superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena, ASP Shashi Shekhar and CO Deepak Singh reached the spot and took stock of the rescue work.