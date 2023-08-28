Muzaffarnagar School Video: FIR Against Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair For Revealing Minor's Identity

Uttar Pradesh Police has booked Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for allegedly leaking personal information of the minor boy who was slapped by his classmates on instructions from their teacher in Muzzafarnagar earlier this week.

Police has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the journalist under Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act on the complaint of one Vishnu Dutt.

The action came after Zubair shared the video of the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a clear picture of the seven-year-old victim, a Muslim, and other students who slapped him.

Zubair in his post also claimed that UP police’s action against the accused teacher-Tripta Tyagi- came only after the video went viral on social media platforms.

Later, the journalist deleted the video after National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo requested people to not share the identity of the minor.

“Deleted the video because NCPCR wanted people to delete the video," Zubair posted on X on August 25.

The Case

Following the outrage from all quarters, including political parties, police on Saturday booked the Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework.

The school was also served a notice by the education department in connection with the matter.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked on the complaint of the boy’s family under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) — both non-cognisable offences.

Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant.