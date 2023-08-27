UP: Parents Kill Daughter, Dump Body After She Refused to Testify Against Partner in Fake Rape Case

An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly killed after she was strangled by her parents for refusing to give a statement against her partner in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the 19-year-old woman was murdered as her parents wanted her to give a statement in the court that her partner had raped her and she got pregnant thereafter. However, the girl refused to say this.

Before she was ready to testify, she was strangulated by her parents on Friday night and her body was dumped in a river in the Goyla village, according to NDTV.

The woman’s parents wanted her to testify against the man in court, but she refused to do so, angering her parents, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Suman told reporters.

She and her partner had reportedly eloped in October last year, and after they were found, the man was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The parents had registered a complaint against the man for kidnapping and raping their daughter.