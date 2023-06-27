UP Police Launches Initiative for Speedy Conviction in Cow Slaughter, Religious Conversion Cases

The Uttar Pradesh Police has launched an initiative to ensure speedy conviction in cases registered under the POCSO Act and those related to cow slaughter, religious conversion, rape and murder, officials said.

Under “Operation Conviction", police will ensure the immediate arrest of criminals, collection of strong evidence against them, quality investigation and effective representation of cases in courts so that they are punished in the least amount of time, a senior police official said.

In an official statement, the Uttar Pradesh Police said each commissionerate/district will have to identify 20 cases each in categories under “Operation Conviction" in addition to the cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.