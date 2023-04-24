UP: Prayagraj Deputy Chief Medical Officer Found Dead in Hotel Room

The deputy chief medical officer (CMO) of Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district was found dead in a hotel room in the city on Monday morning. The body of deputy CMO Sunil Kumar was found handing after a staff member of the Hotel Vitthal knocked on the door and then forced it open after not getting an answer.

A forensics team has reached the spot and an investigation is underway.

Kumar, 51, belonged to Varanasi and oversaw the immunization campaign in Prayagraj.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhukar told reporters that around 9.30 am police received information that Dr Sunil Kumar Singh was not opening the door of his room.

When police reached the spot and forced the door open, they found Dr Singh hanging from the ceiling fan, he said, adding prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. Police have taken the body in possession and sent it for post mortem and further legal action is being taken, Bhukar said.

Dr Singh’s driver Satish Singh said Dr Singh was deputed in Bailey Hospital and had checked into the hotel Sunday evening. He said Dr Singh used to come to duty from his home in Varanasi.

He said he got a call from Dr Singh’s wife in the morning. She said her husband was not taking her calls and asked him to check on him.

Satish Singh said he walked up to Dr Singh’s room around 9.30 am and knocked on it several times, but when there was no response, he called the hotel staff.

Notably, Hotel Vitthal is situated next to the Coffee House in the Civil Lines area here.

Meanwhile, in another operation, Prayagraj police have collected blood stains samples from inside the partially demolished office of slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad located in the Chakia locality of the city, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

As per the report, the blood stains were found splattered on the stairs, and on a piece of white cloth kept on a sofa in Atiq’s office.

The police has also recovered a knife from the spot. Further investigation is underway into the matter.

