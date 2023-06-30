UP: Seven Killed After Speeding SUV Carrying Electrocuted Man, Family Rams Into Truck in Banda

As many as seven people died and two others sustained severe injuries after an SUV carrying an electrocuted man rammed into a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda. The accident occurred on Kamasin Road in the Baberu PS area of Banda on Thursday night.

Quoting SO, Baneru, Santosh Singh, a TOI report said the victims were on their way to Baberu Health Centre (CHC) when their vehicles rammed into a stationary truck around 10 pm last night.

The SUV was carrying a man identified as Kallu of Tilotha village, who was electrocuted, to the CHC when the accident happened.

Kallu’s mother, Saira Bano, along with local residents Kaif, Hashim, Jahid, Shaquib, Jameel, Nasir and others were in the vehicle.

“Around eight people were travelling in Bolero - five of them died on the spot, another died in CHC and one more died in District Hospital. The last person who is still alive is admitted to Medical College. His condition is stable," said SP Banda Abhinandan Singh.

Police added that the driver of the truck managed to escape after the accident. Efforts to nab him are underway.