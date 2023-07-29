Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » UP: Speeding Car Rams into Kerala Governor's Convoy in Noida; 2 Drunk Men Arrested

UP: Speeding Car Rams into Kerala Governor's Convoy in Noida; 2 Drunk Men Arrested

Two people have been arrested for the accident, and they were both in an inebriated state, according to the police

Advertisement

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 17:05 IST

Noida, India

File photo of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (News18)
File photo of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan (News18)

A speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk man, rammed into Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s convoy on Friday night while he was returning from an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

There were no injuries reported in the security breach.

Two people have been arrested for the accident, and they were both in an inebriated state, according to the police.

The black Scorpio SUV, that was involved in the incident has also been taken into custody by the police.

The police said that the speeding car had rammed into the governor’s convoy twice, according to India Today.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Flaunt Their Love As They Watch 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • The two, identified as Gaurav Solanki and Monu Kumar, hail from Ghaziabad.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 29, 2023, 17:05 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 17:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App