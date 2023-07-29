UP: Speeding Car Rams into Kerala Governor's Convoy in Noida; 2 Drunk Men Arrested

A speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk man, rammed into Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s convoy on Friday night while he was returning from an event in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

There were no injuries reported in the security breach.

Two people have been arrested for the accident, and they were both in an inebriated state, according to the police.

The black Scorpio SUV, that was involved in the incident has also been taken into custody by the police.

The police said that the speeding car had rammed into the governor’s convoy twice, according to India Today.