Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyEarthquakeJack Dorsey Air India Bengaluru Murder
Home » India » UP: Two, Including 5-Year-Old, Killed in Road Accident in Maharajganj

UP: Two, Including 5-Year-Old, Killed in Road Accident in Maharajganj

Sonauli police station SHO Abhishek Singh said the deceased have been identified as Suraj (25) and Ragini (5)

Advertisement

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 13:13 IST

Maharajganj (Mahrajganj), India

The jeep's driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said.(Representational Image/ANI)
The jeep's driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said.(Representational Image/ANI)

A child and a 25-year-old man were killed and five others injured in a motorcycle-jeep collision here, police said on Monday. The accident took place at the Pipariya crossing under the Sonauli police station area on Sunday night, they said.

top videos
  • Nick Jonas' Pic With Daughter | Sunny, Bobby, Abhay Pose Together | Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Jet Off
  • Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Vijay Varma Her 'Happy Place' | Can We Finally Call Them The New 'It' Couple?
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat
  • BeYouNick On Ranbir-Alia’s Wedding, Collaboration With Ajinkya Rehane & His Viral Videos | EXCLUSIVE
  • Will Adipurush & SatyaPrem Ki Katha's Marketing Strategy Work For Them? Should They Learn From ZHZB?

    • Sonauli police station SHO Abhishek Singh said the deceased have been identified as Suraj (25) and Ragini (5). The injured have been admitted to a hospital and their condition has been stated to be stable, Singh said.

    The jeep’s driver fled from the spot after the accident, police said and added that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 12, 2023, 13:13 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 13:13 IST
    Read More