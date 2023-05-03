UP: Umesh Pal's Wife Releases Poster Expressing Gratitude for 'Decimation' of Her Husband's Killers

Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal issued a poster here on Tuesday, expressing her gratitude for the decimation of the killers of her husband and BSP MLA Raju Pal. The poster carried the images of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh.

It also had the images of Umesh Pal, Jaya Pal and Raju Pal.

At a public meeting of Adityanath in Prayagraj, some people arrived with a poster that read in Hindi: “Umesh Pal, Raju Pal ke hatyaro ko mitti mein milane ke liye dhanyavad (thanks for decimating the killers of Umesh Pal and Raju Pal). Bulldozer Baba zindabad, Sidharth Nath Singh zindabad", Singh, the MLA from Allahabad West, confirmed.

A pamphlet carrying the name and photograph of Jaya Pal and making an appeal to people to extend support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh has also gone viral on social media.

“Whatever Yogiji had said, he has delivered. He has decimated the mafia," the pamphlet read.

Umesh Pal and his two police security guards were shot dead on February 24 outside his residence in Prayagraj’s Dhoomanganj area.

Based on a complaint from Jaya Pal, a case was registered on February 25 against gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

On March 28, an MP-MLA court held Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. That was Ahmad’s first conviction even though more than 100 cases were registered against him.

The 60-year-old former Samajwadi Party MP was brought from the Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh by road for hearing in the case in Prayagraj.

On April 15, Ahmad and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction, while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

