UP: Uzbek Woman Arrested for Trying to Enter India from Nepal Without Valid Visa

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 23:47 IST

Maharajganj (Mahrajganj), India

(Representative Image: Shutterstock)
An Uzbek woman was arrested on Tuesday while she was allegedly trying to cross over to Sonauli town here from Nepal without a valid visa, officials said on Tuesday.

Located on the India-Nepal border, Sonauli is a transit point between the two countries.

    • Dilbar Rakhimova (31) was arrested during a routine check by the Immigration department in Sonauli after it was found that she did not have a valid visa to enter India, said Sonauli immigration checkpost officer R Majumdar.

    A case has been registered in the matter and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, Majumdar said.

