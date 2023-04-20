Trends :Eid 2023 LiveHeatwaveAtiq AhmedCovid NewsRahul Gandhi
Home » India » UP: Woman, Daughter Charred to Death After Gas Cylinder Leaks

UP: Woman, Daughter Charred to Death After Gas Cylinder Leaks

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Neetu Madheshiya (35) was cooking with being assisted by her daughter Rani (12)

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 13:10 IST

Deoria, India

The flames soon spread to other parts of the house and by the time they could be brought out they were badly burnt (Representational Image/ PTI)
The flames soon spread to other parts of the house and by the time they could be brought out they were badly burnt (Representational Image/ PTI)

A woman and her daughter were charred to death when a leakage in an LPG gas cylinder led to a fire in Karauta village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Neetu Madheshiya (35) was cooking with being assisted by her daughter Rani (12), an official said.

The flames soon spread to other parts of the house and by the time they could be brought out they were badly burnt, he said.

The mother and daughter were taken to a community health centre in critical condition. They were referred then to Maharishi Devraha Baba Medical College where doctors declared them dead, the police official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 20, 2023, 13:10 IST
last updated: April 20, 2023, 13:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Eid 2023 Outfit Ideas Inspired By Bollywood Divas: Sonam Kapoor In Anarkali, Sara Ali Khan In Sharara, Aditi Rao Hydari In Kurta

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Oomph In Green Dress With Plunging Neckline, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Looks