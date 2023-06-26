Trends :Uniform Civil CodeMumbai RainsDelhi Robbery CasesVersova–Bandra Sea LinkHubballi Pillar Collapse
Home » India » UP Woman Found Living with Dead Grandson's Body for 10 Days

UP Woman Found Living with Dead Grandson's Body for 10 Days

According to police, the matter came to light on Sunday evening when her neighbours complained about getting a stench from the woman's house, Circle officer Binu Singh said

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 20:55 IST

Lucknow, India

The body has been sent for post-mortem, while Mithilesh has been sent for a mental health evaluation, the CO said. (Representative image)
The body has been sent for post-mortem, while Mithilesh has been sent for a mental health evaluation, the CO said. (Representative image)

A 65-year-old woman in the Mohripurva area here has been found living with the body of her 17-year-old grandson for the past 10 days in her house, police said on Monday.

According to police, the matter came to light on Sunday evening when her neighbours complained about getting a stench from the woman’s house, Circle officer Binu Singh said.

On reaching her house on Sunday night, Mithilesh was seen sitting beside the body of her grandson Priyanshu, which was found partially decomposed, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, while Mithilesh has been sent for a mental health evaluation, the CO said.

Advertisement

The cause of Priyanshu’s death will be clear only after the post-mortem, she added.

The woman’s neighbours said they had been getting the foul smell from Mithilesh’s house for the past 3-4 days and complained to the police on Sunday after finding it unbearable, the police said.

According to locals of the Mohripurva locality, Priyanshu was living with his grandmother for the last few years.

Mithilesh’s late husband was a government servant. His pension helped meet her basic expenses.

top videos
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Shah Rukh Khan & Suhana Khan Will Star Together In A Movie, To Be Directed By Sujoy Ghosh?
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • Mithilesh had two daughters. The elder daughter and her husband had died six years ago owing to illness. The younger daughter lives in Lakhimpur Kheri, and has been informed about the incident, the police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 26, 2023, 20:55 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 20:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App