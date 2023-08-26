UP Woman Slits Drunk Husband's Throat to Save 19-Yr-Old Daughter-in-law from Sexual Abuse

A toy manufacturer in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun was allegedly killed by his wife to “prevent him from sexually abusing" their 19-year-old daughter-in-law". Police said that the 40-year-old woman was arrested for slitting her husband’s throat.

A report in Times of India quoted police as saying that the incident took place on August 14 when the man, Tejendra Singh (43), was murdered under “suspicious circumstances" while he was sleeping in the courtyard of his house in Bilsi town. Singh’s family claimed that he was murdered by an “unidentified person".

The officers began doubting Tejendra’s wife, Mithlesh Devi, when she repeatedly kept changing her statements during investigation. The report quoted SHO Bilsi Brajesh Singh as saying that after she was taken into custody for questioning, she confessed to the crime.

According to the report, Mithlesh, a mother of four, told police that “her husband often used to thrash her and was forcing her to convince their daughter-in-law to sleep with him".