UP: Woman Suffers Head Injury After Fall from 'Slippery' Platform at Taj Mahal

A Delhi woman who had come to visit Agra’s Taj Mahal fell down from a platform on Thursday and suffered a head injury as the surface was “slippery".

Manorama Devi, a 50-year-old resident of Delhi, visited the iconic monument with her husband and slipped while getting down from the platform after clicking photos and videos in front of the Royal Gate.

This comes as photographers and locals have repeatedly raised concerns about the platform being slippery and dangerous for tourists.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel rushed the woman to safety and provided her with first aid as her head was bleeding, India Today reported quoting witnesses.

She was later taken to the hospital for treatment and her condition is said to be stable.

According to an India Today report, guides and photographers have repeatedly complained about the platform being slippery and dangerous for visitors, but they said no action was taken by the administration.

ASI officials, on the other hand, attributed the slipperiness of the platform to wear and tear, especially during the rainy season. The officials also added that finding a permanent solution to this problem seems difficult.