Trends :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
Home » India » UPA Govt Was Involved in Scams Worth Rs 12 Lakh Crore: Shah

UPA Govt Was Involved in Scams Worth Rs 12 Lakh Crore: Shah

The home minister said he wanted to ask NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who is responsible for the death of 42,000 people because they were in power at that time

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 14:32 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/PTI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Modi government has laid a strong foundation for eradication of corruption from the country, while the previous UPA government was involved in “scams" worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

He also launched a scathing attack on the National Conference, PDP and Congress and asked who will take responsibility for the death of 42,000 people due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Modi replaced the UPA government which was involved in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. The prime minister has laid the strong foundation for a corruption-free India," Shah said addressing a public rally here.

“Three families ruled Jammu and Kashmir for decades together and there was no development due to Article 370. As many as 42,000 people died due to terrorism and they are saying we should have kept Article 370 safeguarded," Shah said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • The home minister said he wanted to ask NC president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti who is responsible for the death of 42,000 people because they were in power at that time.

    “Under Modi, the noose around terrorism was tightened," he asserted.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 14:32 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 14:32 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App