Upcoming Mall in Noida's Sector-50 Worries Locals, Head of Residents' Associations Seeks Answers

Construction of a shopping mall has been going on since the beginning of this month in a residential area of F-block, Noida’s sector-50, close to the nearest Metro station. But many residents of nearby localities are concerned about the way this construction work has been taking place as well as the problems that may occur in the future.

The issue came to light after the fences to guard two commercial plots (no. 4 and 5) were put way ahead of the designated places and locals shared videos on social media. After residents objected to the barricades being on the road, they were moved a little, leaving a small gap between the narrow road and the sidewalk.

Rajiva Singh, president of the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners’ Associations (NOFAA), told News18: “They are supposed to put the fences behind the drain. Instead, the construction workers, who are responsible for making the shopping mall here, dug the road and put in fences. Only a few days ago they moved the barricades from the road to the sidewalk area after the notice came from the Noida administration."

News18 spoke to a few workers including the person who looks after the construction work. The workers said that on August 2 the registration was completed and since then the work has started. They also said that after officials told them that they cannot damage the road, the barricades were moved and the holes dug in the road were covered by cement.

The person in charge of the construction work said that they apparently have permission from the Noida administration of 3.5 metres to put up a fence temporarily (from the drain to the sidewalk) for the time of construction, which would take more than two months. However, none of the people at the site, claiming to have permission from the authority, could showcase the document.

When Rajiva Singh asked the person why the fence can’t be put near the drain since it was disrupting the walking path, the person said that the construction of the mall’s basement would be carried out near the drain, because of which they needed the space for barricading.

However, one of the construction workers said that the mall will have a gate each on two sides. While one gate will be on the side of the main road, which will be convenient for people taking the Metro route, the other will be at the back where the road in the F-block is much narrower.

“Having such a project in this area, and an entry gate on a narrow internal road, will only cause traffic congestion," said Singh.

The NOFAA president also highlighted that the project may also lead to law and order concerns as anti-social elements may keep hovering around the residential area regularly.