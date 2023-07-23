UP’s Current Affairs: 55% Homes Faced 3 or More Power Outages Daily in July, Finds Survey

At least 55% households in Uttar Pradesh faced three or more outages daily in July so far, with 82% facing outages anywhere between one and four hours, and 77% facing outages daily, a LocalCircles survey has found.

The first survey question asked respondents: “On average, how many times has power been going off in July so far (from the utility company) at your home each day?"

Of the 4,206 Uttar Pradesh residents who responded to this query, 77% indicated that they have been facing power outages daily this month; 55% of them indicated that they have been facing 3 or more power outages.

The data shows only 13% of respondents stated that “never or very rarely the power goes". As for the rest, 19% of respondents indicated power outages happen 1- 2 times a day; 19% indicated it happens 3-5 times a day; 30% indicated 6-10 times; 6% over 20 times and 13% indicated that they “don’t know because we have 24×7 power backup".

In the June 2023 survey, when 65% of UP households surveyed had indicated three or more outages in a day, in the July survey, the number is down to 55%.

LASTS 2-4 HOURS DAILY, SAY 36% HOUSEHOLDS

The survey next asked residents: “On average, how many hours of power outage (from the utility company) have you been experiencing each day at your home in the month of July?"

This query received 4,212 responses, with 36% indicating that they faced outages which lasted over 2 hours. The data shows that while 18% of respondents indicated that “never or very rarely power goes"; 46% stated it goes for “up to 2 hours"; and 36% stated it goes for “2-4 hours".

In sum, 82% of UP residents are having to still face anywhere between 1 to 4 hours of power outages in July.

Compared to the June 2023 survey, which revealed that 74% of households in UP were facing power outages that lasted for over two hours daily, in July, only 36% of households indicated that they are still facing power outages for over two hours daily.

DEMOGRAPHICS