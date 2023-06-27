UP Criminal, Wanted in Multiple Dacoity & Murder Cases, Killed in Encounter; Carried Reward of Rs 1.25L

Carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000 on his head, a wanted criminal from Uttar Pradesh — identified as Gufran — was killed in an encounter with the state Special Task Force (STF) in Kaushambi on Tuesday morning.

Gufran was shot during the encounter around 5 am in Kaushambi. The criminal was taken to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Over 13 cases of murder, loot and robbery are registered against Gufran in Pratapgarh and Sultanpur districts.

A 9mm cartridge, .32 bore pistol and an ‘Apache’ bike were recovered from the encounter site, an official said. The official added that Prayagraj’s additional director general of police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on Gufran, while Sultanpur police had a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.

Advertisement

Gufran had shot and looted ‘Saresham Jeweler’ in Pratapgarh on April 24. The man seen firing in the video after the loot is said to be Gufran.

This is the latest in a series of encounters by the Uttar Pradesh police. According to a report by The Indian Express, published last month, the state has witnessed 186 encounters since March 2017, when Yogi Adityanath took charge, and till date.