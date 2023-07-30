Trends :Jaipur-Mumbai Train FiringParliament Monsoon SessionWeather TodayManipur Viral Video CaseArmy Jawan Missing
Home » India » Upset Over Brother's Death, Woman Commits Suicide in Rajasthan

Her brother, Sandeep died after accidentally falling into the nullah overflowing with rainwater near his house at around 1 pm

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 08:45 IST

Jaipur, India

Rekha jumped into a water talk near her house. (Representative Photo: ANI)
A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide, hours after her brother drowned in a nullah in Bikaner district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Rekha was upset over her 19-year-old brother Sandeep’s death and allegedly jumped into a water tank near her house.

    • Sandeep died after accidentally falling into the nullah overflowing with rainwater near his house at around 1 pm. The bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, police said.

    If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 30, 2023, 08:45 IST
    last updated: July 30, 2023, 08:45 IST
