US and Indian Navies Complete Week-long Anti-submarine Warfare Training in the Indian Ocean

The navies of India and the United States completed a week-long joint exercise focused on improving the interoperability in maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare, an official said on Wednesday.

The ‘Tridents’ of the patrol squadron VP-26 based out of Florida, the United States, along with the ‘Albatross’ of the Indian Naval Air Squadron 312 took part in combined anti-submarine warfare.

A VP-26 P-8A Poseidon aircraft of the ‘Tridents’ and a P-8I Poseidon aircraft of the Indian Naval Air Squadron participated in the week-long programme.

“The subject matter expert exchange focused on improving interoperability between the two navies’ maritime patrol and reconnaissance forces. It included training on anti-submarine warfare and information sharing on specific maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean," an official release said here.

The two squadrons participated in flying and non-flying activities, which included discussions on operational planning, maintenance training, and logistical support.

“This is a great opportunity to strengthen our partnership with India and improve our ability to work together to protect the maritime commons," said Lieutenant Ryan Speir, the detachment officer in charge at VP-26.

The P-8A is a highly capable aircraft that plays a vital role in anti-submarine warfare operations and “this professional exchange would ensure that we are able to effectively use this asset in a combined environment," he said.

The two squadrons also coordinated in flying events with Indian Navy surface ships.

The P-8A aircraft is a long-range, multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft that is capable of conducting anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, search and rescue, and intelligence surveillance among others.