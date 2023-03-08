US Commerce Secretary Groves to Holi Songs with Rajnath Singh at his Residence | WATCH

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had a special guest at the Holi celebrations hosted by him at his residence in the national capital. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo joined him and others including MEA S JAishankar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Raimondo was seen grooving to the ‘aaj biraj mein holi re’ song with holi colours on her face. She was spotted dancing and clapping next to Rajnath Singh. She was also seen dancing with a woman dressed as a peacock at the party.

“It’s an honour for me to be here. I want to thank the minister for hosting me. This is my first time and I am very excited to be part of it," Raimondo told ANI.

The Defence Minister said, “US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo has arrived here. She is a stalwart politician there. She wanted to enjoy #Holi celebrations. So, I invited her here."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal who was also present there spoke about US-India ties and said, “US & India are natural allies. We have a lot of good partnerships & coalitions that we are creating. The agenda is full of possibilities and we’re working together for a safe, secure Indo-Pacific."

“We’re working together to secure resilient supply chains, to ensure critical minerals and semiconductors are available for countries who are trusted partners of each other. US-India are strategic allies. We’re expanding our relationship as 2 friends, trusted partners," Goyal added.

The US Commerce Secretary arrived in India on Tuesday for a four-day visit, during which she will participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum.

In a statement issued by the US Commerce Department, Raimondo’s visit aims to “unlock new trade and investment opportunities" between the two countries.

During the course of her visit, Raimondo will be meeting public and private sector business leaders.

Her visit comes after last month’s special negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework held in New Delhi.

The US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10, where discussions will take place on cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

“This is an optimistic time for US-India relations, and I am excited to visit India during such a special time of year, the celebration of Holi," she said in a statement earlier.

