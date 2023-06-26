Trends :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » US-India Ties One of the Most Consequential, Potential for Greater Partnership: Eric Garcetti

US-India Ties One of the Most Consequential, Potential for Greater Partnership: Eric Garcetti

Eric Garcetti earlier said the maiden state visit of PM Modi to US will go down in history as the starting of a 'bold new chapter' in US-India strategic relations

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 10:45 IST

New Delhi, India

US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. File pic: AFP/Getty Images
US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti. File pic: AFP/Getty Images

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Monday said the US-India partnership is one of the most consequential relationships in the world and added there is tremendous potential for even greater partnership.

Garcetti’s statement was in response to Biden’s remarks where he said the friendship between Washington and New Delhi is among the “most consequential" in the world with bilateral ties more dynamic than ever.

“I couldn’t agree more. The U.S.-India partnership is one of the most consequential relationships in the world and there is tremendous potential for even greater partnership. It is my honor to lead the U.S. Mission in India to advance this shared vision for our people and for the global good," Garcetti said in a tweet as PM Modi finished his state visit to the US on Friday.

Garcetti earlier said the maiden state visit of PM Narendra Modi to Washington will go down in history as the starting of a “bold new chapter" in US-India strategic relations.

US President Joe Biden on Sunday tweeted said the India-US among the “most consequential" as the two countries signed several major deals to further elevate their strategic technology partnership during PM Modi’s US visit.

    • Tagging Biden’s tweet, Modi said on Twitter, “I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable." “The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more," he said.

    Modi concluded a high-profile state visit to the US on Friday after he held talks with President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday. The two countries took a giant leap in their strategic partnership as both leaders hailed the landmark pact to jointly produce jet engines in India to power military aircraft and a deal to purchase armed drones from the US to bolster India’s national security.

    About the Author

    Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com.

    first published: June 26, 2023, 10:40 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 10:45 IST
