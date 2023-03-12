US Man Booked for Smoking in Plane's Toilet on Air India London-Mumbai Flight

A 37-year-old US citizen has been booked for allegedly smoking in the bathroom and misbehaving with other passengers on Air India London-Mumbai flight on March 11, police said.

The accused, identified as Ramakant, tried to open the door of the flight and had also said that he was carrying a bullet in his bag, the flight crew said.

Mumbai Police, however, said that no such object was found in his bag.

Accused’s samples sent for examination to confirm if he was in an inebriated condition or was mentally disturbed, Mumbai Police said.

This incident comes days after a 24-year-old woman was arrested on arrival in Bengaluru after she was allegedly caught smoking in the toilet of an IndiGo flight from Kolkata.

Advertisement

According to a police complaint, the cabin crew suspected that Priyanka C, who was travelling on seat no 17F, was smoking mid-flight and asked her to open the toilet door. Upon inspection, the crew found a cigarette in the dustbin and put it out with water.

After landing at Kempegowda International Airport, the passenger was reportedly handed over to security officials and later taken to the airport police. This is as per the protocol put in place specifically for incidents of this sort– which happen a lot more often than one would think.

Read all the Latest India News here