Use Good Elements of Technology to Transform Society: Minister Vaishnaw on AI, and Expanding Indian IT

“Today, India is being recognised as the highest AI talent concentration country", IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at News18 Chaupal on Monday, adding that the country is also at the chairmanship of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) – an initiative to advance human-centric and AI development.

The minister further said technological advancement should be accepted and help transform the society and economy. “Use the good elements of technology to change the society, and stop the bad ones through regulations," he added.

When asked what the government is doing to expand the IT industry in the country, the minister replied that Digital India has been the talk of town. He stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India, which was launched in 2015, is based on inclusivity and private-public partnership.

What role India will play in the world in shaping the IT industry, Vaishnaw stressed the country has taken the status of the leader in every aspect. He said India is exporting close to $230 billion of business and has nearly 53 lakh people directly employed in the sector in the country. India is among the top three start-up innovations of the world, he said.

In another question on data protection laws in the country, the minister said the bill will be moved in Parliament, and will be used as a template for other countries. He pointed out that the bill has been drafted to ensure women empowerment, and uses “she/her instead of he/him".

Expanding more on digital economy and the government’s works in the area, the minister said the Centre sanctioned nearly Rs 40,000 crore in the last two years on strengthening digital and telecom connectivity, and to help benefit every village and district in the country.

On PM Modi’s Digital Village vision, the minister said close to 380 towns and cities have been already connected to 5G, which was launched by the PM last October. More than 1 lakh 5G towers have been installed as against the target of 40,000 by March 31, 2023, he pointed out.

“The difference between a city and village in terms of digital economy is getting ended," the minister added.

