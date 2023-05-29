Uttar Pradesh: 40-year-old Man Dies After Jumping into Childhood Friend's Funeral Pyre in Firozabad

Upset over the death of a close friend, a 42-year-old man died after he jumped into the funeral pyre of his friend on the banks of the Yamuna river in Firozabad, according to police.

Ashok Kumar Lodhi (42), a resident of Nagla Khangar police station area, passed away on Saturday morning due to cancer, According to Sirsaganj Circle Officer (CO) Praveen Tiwari

His final rites took place on the banks of the Yamuna around 11 am, with his friend Anand Gaurav Rajput (40) among those in attendance. However, as people began to leave the cremation site, Anand leaped into the funeral pyre, the officer said.

“As people began to depart from the cremation site, Rajput, amidst his cries of ‘Dost mein aata hoon’ (I am coming, my friend), abruptly leaped into the funeral pyre," ASP Firozabad Kumar Ranvijay Singh was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Despite swift efforts to rescue him, he suffered severe injuries. Rajput was immediately taken to the district hospital and later referred to SN Medical College for further medical attention.

According to reports, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Rajput’s elder brother said the bond between the two was unbreakable since their childhood. “They attended the same school and even got married on the same day. Lodhi had remarkable skills as a drummer (dholak), and my brother would accompany him with the cymbals (manjeera). Their musical duo was highly sought-after and they gained popularity by performing at various social events," he told the publication.

Rajput, a father of five daughters, contributed to Lodhi’s medical expenses after the latter was diagnosed with cancer.

Lodhi is survived by two sons. Their children also go to the same school.

Nagla Khangar’s Station House Officer (SHO), Mahesh Singh, stated the cause of death has been ruled suicide. “Preliminary investigation indicates that the man could not bear the anguish of being separated from his childhood companion and voluntarily jumped into the funeral pyre. This is a case of death by suicide, and no formal complaint has been lodged in relation to the incident."

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)